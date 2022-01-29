Swansea City and Cardiff City are said to have made enquiries regarding potential loan moves for Bristol City striker Nahki Wells.

Wells has seen limited action with Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City this season, with 15 of his 20 Championship outings coming as a substitute.

Now, as per The Telegraph, the Robins could allow the vastly experienced striker to head out on loan for the remainder of the season, with Swansea City and Cardiff City keen.

Mike McGrath’s report states that both the Swans and the Bluebirds have enquired about the possibility of taking Wells on loan.

A proven goalscorer

There are few strikers with as much Championship experience as Wells that are currently still playing at the level, with the Bermuda international notching up a hefty 293 appearances in the league over the course of his career.

He is a proven threat in front of goal too, managing 81 goals in the process while also chipping in with 27 assists. He has enjoyed prolific spells on the books with Huddersfield Town and QPR, also starring in League One and League Two with Bradford City.

Two years at Ashton Gate

Following his successful loan spells with QPR, Wells joined Bristol City two years ago in the January transfer window of 2020.

Since linking up with the Robins, the 31-year-old has netted 17 goals and laid on seven assists in 89 games. He scored 10 goals in 46 Championship games last season but this season has seen him fall out of favour, making only five league starts so far.

As per Transfermarkt, his contract at Ashton Gate runs out in the summer of 2023.