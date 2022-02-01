Ex-Cardiff City man Stephen McPhail spent seven years on the books with the Bluebirds, but what is he up to these days?

McPhail joined the Bluebirds in 2006 after spells on the books with Leeds United and Barnsley, also spending time on loan with Millwall and Nottingham Forest. It was his spell with the Tykes where he became a fan favourite and gained a reputation as a hard-working midfielder before moving on to South Wales.

The former Republic of Ireland star was a mainstay in an ever-changing Cardiff City side for seven years.

During his time in the Welsh capital, McPhail made 219 appearances, finding the net on three occasions and chipping in with 18 assists.

The latter half of his Cardiff career saw McPhail’s involvement shrouded by a number of injuries and he was also diagnosed with lymphoma in 2009. He would not return to the squad until February 2010, when started to make more sporadic appearances.

During the 2011/12 season, McPhail was plagued with more unfortunate injuries and was once again out for a prolonged period with illness. However, he was able to help the City gain promotion to the Premier League in the 2012/13 season before being released by Malky McKay.

He joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free but was unable to become a regular for the Owls and left after only a season. McPhail returned to his home country of Ireland where he joined Shamrock Rovers, whom he stayed with until his retirement in 2016. As well as playing almost 500 games at club level, McPhail also made 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

Since then, McPhail has been working as the Sporting Director at Shamrock Rovers. During his tenure there, the club have won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division twice.