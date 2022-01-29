Birmingham City attacker Keyendrah Simmonds is in talks with Helsingor, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 29.01.21, 09.21).

Birmingham City signed him last year and could let him leave on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Simmonds, 20, has been a regular for the Blues’ Under-23s side during the first-half of this season.

Sky Sports claim he is now in discussions over a potential loan switch to the Danish second tier.

Birmingham story so far

Birmingham swooped to sign the youngster in February 2021 whilst Aitor Karanka was their manager.

He was signed to boost their youth ranks and was handed his first-team debut in May last year in a Championship fixture away at Blackburn Rovers.

The former England youth international has since gone on to make a further appearance for the Blues earlier in this campaign but could now head out the exit door on a temporary basis to get some experience.

Early career

Simmonds joined Manchester City at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the North West giants.

He signed a scholarship deal with the Premier League side back in 2017 and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

However, he left Pep Guardiola’s side 12 months ago to drop into the Championship with Birmingham.

New challenge?

Helsingor play in the Danish 1st Division and came 4th last term.

They were promoted from the third tier in 2020 and adapted well to the step back up a league. They could now bolster their attacking options by luring Simmonds to Scandinavia.