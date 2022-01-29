Blackpool and Swansea City are keen on Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 29.01.21, 10.16).

The youngster is currently on loan in the Championship at AFC Bournemouth.

However, he may well be recalled and loaned somewhere else between now and the end of the transfer window.

Sky Sports claim that he is not short of potential suitors and Huddersfield Town, Aberdeen and KV Oostende have also been mentioned as interested parties.

Bournemouth spell

Manchester City gave him the green light to leave on loan for Bournemouth in the summer transfer window to get some more experience under his belt.

The attacker has since struggled for regular game time with Scott Parker’s side though and has managed just one goal during the first-half of this season.

He is due to spend the whole campaign with the promotion chasing Cherries but may well be on the move before the window slams shut on Monday.

Story so far

Rogers actually started his career on the books at West Bromwich Albion and rose up through the academy ranks of the Midlands club.

Manchester City then swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since been a key player for their development sides.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side but impressed out on loan at Lincoln City in the last campaign.

The England youth international scored six goals in 28 matches for the Imps to help them get to the League One Play-Off final.

His move to Bournemouth hasn’t really worked out but that hasn’t stopped other clubs like Blackpool and Swansea being interested now.