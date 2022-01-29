Hull City have no plans to sell Keane Lewis-Potter to Brentford, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 29.01.21, 10:14).

Hull City want to keep hold of their star winger amid Premier League interest.

Lewis-Potter, 20, has scored six goals in all competitions for the Tigers during the first-half of this season.

He is under contract at the MKM Stadium until June 2023.

Hull want to keep him

Hull have a new owner in Acun Ilicali and he has said he will reject bids as high as £20 million.

He has said: “We are very proud to have a player in our club that has seen an offer as big as that come in. I think they will pay more. At this moment, even if they pay £20m I will not sell him. I want him to continue showing his talents with us.

“In life, everything has a time and timing is very important and I don’t think it’s the right move now. We just bought the club, and we want to move it forward together.”

Story so far

Lewis-Potter has risen up through the academy of his local club and has been a key player for their senior side over the past couple of seasons.

The Tigers’ relegation from the Championship in 2020 enabled him to have a full year of first-team football last term despite still being a teenager then and he chipped in 15 goals in all competitions.

He has had no problem in adapting to the step up a division and Brentford’s pursuit of him has come as no surprise.

Dealt blow

The Bees face a tough ask in luring Lewis-Potter away from Hull and selling him this month could sabotage his side’s push for survival.

Jarrod Bowen was sold to West Ham United a couple of years ago under the previous Allam ownership of the club and that move ultimately ended up in the Tigers’ relegation that term.