Nottingham Forest’s Harry Arter is in talks with a club in the United Arab Emirates after his time at Charlton Athletic was cut short, according to a report by Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest are poised to let him leave on loan again before the end of the transfer window.

Arter, 32, spent the first-half of this season with Charlton in League One but struggled to make an impact.

He made just six appearances in all competitions before his stay was cancelled earlier this month.

Football Insider claim he has flown to the Middle East for negotiations with the unknown club.

Nottingham Forest situation

Arter finds himself way down the pecking order at the City Ground. He joined the Reds in 2020 on a three-year contract from AFC Bournemouth but made only 15 appearances in all competitions last season.

He still has another year left on his deal with Steve Cooper’s side but doesn’t appear to be in their plans.

Other spells

The Republic of Ireland international made his name at Bournemouth and helped the Cherries rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there.

He played 255 games altogether for the Dorset club before they loaned him out to Fulham and Cardiff City.

UAE move?

A move to the UAE would certainly be an interesting change of career path for Arter with not many English, Scottish or Irish players making the move there yet.

Al-Jazira are currently the champions and their home, the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, has a capacity of 42,000.