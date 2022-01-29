Oxford United are set to sign Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne, according to a report by Football Insider.

Oxford United are poised to lure the winger back to the Kassam Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

Browne, 24, looked like he was on his way to Charlton Athletic but a move to the London club has fallen through.

Football Insider claim his former club have now swooped in and are expected to seal a deal to land him.

Previous Oxford spell

Browne has had two separate loan spells with Oxford in League One. He first joined them during the 2018/19 season and scored nine goals in 44 games in all competitions.

He then returned for a second stint in the last campaign and managed five goals in 16 matches.

Career to date

Browne rose up through the academy at West Ham United and went on to become a key player for the Premier League side at various youth levels. However, he only made one first-team appearance for the Hammers.

He was also loaned out to Wigan Athletic as well as Oxford a youngster to get some experience before Middlesbrough signed him on a permanent basis.

The winger still has another year left on the contract he signed when he made the move to the Riverside Stadium.

He has slipped down the pecking order over recent times and is yet to make an appearance during the first-half of this season.

Browne has played a total of 22 times for Boro in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals.