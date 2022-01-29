Sheffield United have received enquiries about the availability of Lys Mousset, reports Andy Giddings.

Sheffield United’s striker is a man in-demand ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday.

Mousset, 25, has made seven appearances during the first-half of this term and has scored three goals.

The attacker is now being eyed by clubs in Turkey, Holland and Italy, according to BBC Sports Editor Giddings who has tweeted:

Hearing #sufc have had enquiries from clubs in Turkey, Holland and Italy (Salernitana, presumably) for striker Lys Mousset during this JTW. It's not clear, however, if the player wants to leave.#twitterblades — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) January 28, 2022

Sheffield United spell so far

Sheffield United swooped to sign him in 2019 as they prepared for life in the Premier League under former boss Chris Wilder.

Mousset was a hit during his first year in South Yorkshire and fired six goals as the Blades made a decent impression in their first campaign in the top flight.

However, his game time has since dried up due to injuries and his future has been up in the air since they were relegated to the Championship.

The former France Under-21 international is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent this summer.

Sheffield United have a decision to make on his future over the next 72 hours as they currently risk losing him for nothing at the end of June.

Have other options

Paul Heckingbottom is well stocked up with strikers in his squad at the moment with options like Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie.

They are back in action away at Peterborough United today following their home win over Luton Town last time out.