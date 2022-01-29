Newcastle United midfielder Joe White is set to sign for Hartlepool United on loan for the remainder of the season, The72 can exclusively reveal.

White, 19, is a product of the Newcastle United youth academy and has been named on the bench in several recent Premier League fixtures for the Magpies.

But Eddie Howe is yet to hand him his league debut for the club – White has made a handful of EFL Trophy appearances for the club’s U21 side in recent seasons.

Now though, The72 has been informed that White is set to sign on loan with League Two side Hartlepool United for the reminder of the 2021/22 season, with a deal expected to be announced soon.

The Northern Echo revealed yesterday that Hartlepool were looking into a deal to sign the midfielder on loan.

But The72 can now confirm that an agreement has been reached and that Hartlepool United will announce the signing soon.

The Pools currently sit in 16th place of the League Two table after earning promotion from the National League last season, and are in league action away at Exeter City this afternoon.