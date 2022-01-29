Barnsley are hoping for three signings before the month, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are looking to be active in the final three days before the deadline on Monday evening.

The Tykes are yet to make an addition this month in Poya Asbaghi’s first transfer window at the helm.

However, they hope that will change with the Yorkshire club planning to bring in a few new faces to Oakwell, one being Metz attacking midfielder Amine Bassi.

Window so far

There has just been outgoing from Barnsley over the past few weeks as they reduce their squad size and get rid of some out-of-favour players.

Ben Williams has been sold to Cheltenham Town, Tomas Kalinauskas has been shipped out on loan to AFC Wimbledon and Toby Sibbick has left on a permanent basis for Hearts.

Barnsley face a battle for survival

The Tykes have had a poor first-half of the season and are at serious risk of dropping back into League One.

Markus Schopp’s appointment last summer turned into a disaster and Asbaghi hasn’t managed to turn their fortunes around as of yet.

They are currently bottom of the table behind Derby County and are eight point from safety after just two wins in 26.

Barnsley have a tricky game at home to AFC Bournemouth this afternoon followed by a big clash against Cardiff City on Wednesday.

They will be hoping to have three new signings by the time the Bluebirds rock up in South Yorkshire next week.