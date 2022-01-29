Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is set to make a decision over this weekend on where he will head on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with a host of English Football League clubs interested in the Englishman, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Rak-Sakyi, 19, made his Premier League debut for Crystal Palace earlier this season.

He featured in the opening day game v Chelsea and has since been named on the bench in two of Palace’s last three outings in all competitions, as well as playing for England’s U20 side.

Scottish giants Rangers were being linked with a move for Rak-Sakyi but they have since moved for Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

But Rak-Sakyi is not short of suitors as we approach deadline day. The72 understands that all of Cardiff City, Reading, Accrington Stanley, MK Dons and Oxford United have a ‘concrete interest’ in the right-sided attacker.

We’re told that Rak-Sakyi is ‘prioritising playing opportunities and game time’, and that he will be making a decision on his future ‘imminently’.

Rak-Sakyi has been one of the most prolific players in PL2 this season, scoring 12 and assisting four in his 18 league outings, and scoring twice in four games for England’s U20 side as well.