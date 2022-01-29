Sheffield Wednesday host Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

It’s 9th against 8th today as a fairly inconsistent Sheffield Wednesday side welcome the rather in-form Ipswich Town to Hillsborough.

The Owls have won just two of their last seven league outings, recently losing late on in a five-goal thriller at Oxford United, the game ending 3-2 to the U’s as former Owls striker Sam Winnall netted the winner.

The Tractor Boys have lost just one of the six games since new boss Kieran McKenna was appointed, and are coming off the back of a 2-0 away win at AFC Wimbledon courtesy of a Wes Burns second-half brace.

Here we look at the latest Ipswich Town team news ahead of today’s clash…

Ipswich Town team news

Boss McKenna was on hand to provide an update on his injured players.

Midfielder Lee Evans was set to be assessed on Friday after training separately from the group on Thursday, leaving the Blues manager with a late decision to make.

Summer signing Scott Fraser returned to full training after picking up a problem in a session a couple weeks ago, while back-up goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky also featured after overcoming an illness.

McKenna will have to enforce a change at left-wing-back, as Kane Vincent-Young picked up a red card in the latter stages of the AFC Wimbledon win.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Donacien

Woolfenden

Edmundson

Burgess

Bakinson

Carroll

Burns

Aluko

Norwood

Chaplin

After coming off the bench last weekend, Conor Chaplin will be eyeing a start up top, as Cameron Burgess could be one of a couple who could replace the suspended Vincent-Young.

The game at Hillsborough kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.