Peterborough United host Sheffield United in the Championship this evening.

Struggling Peterborough United in 22nd welcome Sheffield United to the Weston Homes Stadium this evening, a side who so far have not lived up to their promotion chasing expectations this season.

The Posh have won just one of their previous 12 league games, not showing enough quality in front of goal along the way.

The Blades got back to winning ways after a two game drought after they comfortably beat Luton Town 2-0 last weekend, putting them eight points adrift of the play-off places.

A win is crucial for both teams in different ways as the televised fixture looks to be an exciting one.

Here we look at the latest Sheffield United team news ahead of today’s clash…

Sheffield United team news

Paul Heckingbottom confirmed that four of his players are ‘progressing’ and ‘getting closer to coming back.’

Morgan Gibbs-White is currently in his rehabilitation process and is edging closer to a return.

Luke Freeman, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens all have ‘similar timescales’ for their recoveries.

The Blades boss also said that loanee Ben Davies trained this week after overcoming COVID-19.

Predicted XI

Davies (GK)

Egan

Basham

Robinson

Bogle

Hourihane

Norwood

Berge

Norrington-Davies

Brewster

Sharp

Jayden Bogle and Jack Robinson have caught the eye in recent performances, and both are well in favour of starts today.

Sander Berge could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench against Luton Town last weekend, with the in-form Brewster expected to lead the line alongside Billy Sharp.

The game kicks off at 5:30pm this afternoon, and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.