Rotherham United travel to Crewe Alexandra in League One this afternoon.

Survival hopefuls Crewe Alexandra in 22nd host a high-flying 3rd placed Rotherham United side at the Mornflake Stadium today.

The Alex come into this tie with three wins in their previous seven league games, after they recently climbed above the bottom two spots in the table,

The Millers aren’t on their best form of the season – they went 21 games unbeaten in all competitions before a spirited Accrington Stanley performance ended the staggering run on Boxing Day in a 1-0 score-line, followed by the same result a couple weeks later as they fell short to the struggling Fleetwood Town.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of the clash this afternoon.

Rotherham United team news

On Thursday, Millers assistant manager Richie Barker was on hand to provide an update on the squad.

The man behind Warne exclaimed that there are no new injury concerns in the squad.

Ever present centre-half Michael Ihiekwe had ‘a little bit of soreness’ after playing 90 minutes in back-to-back games in the space of three days this week, but was expected to train with the squad on Thursday.

Long-serving defender Joe Mattock didn’t join in with training on Thursday, as he also reported a bit of soreness after Tuesday’s Papa John’s tie against Cambridge.

Elsewhere, Rotherham United announced the free signing of striker Georgie Kelly on Friday afternoon, following his contract expiry at Irish side Bohemians.

But, despite impressing in training, the 25-year-old will not feature in today’s game due to not training properly for six-to-seven weeks, Warne has confirmed.

A strong Millers side looks set to travel to Cheshire.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Harding

Wood

Edmonds-Green

Ogbene

Barlaser

Wiles

Rathbone

Miller

Smith

Grigg

Following the announcement of Kelly, Will Grigg will be keen to prove himself to the Rotherham United staff that he deserves to be in and around the starting XI.

Warne rested many of his first team players on Tuesday evening, leaving him with a strong, fresh squad.

The game at the Mornflake Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.