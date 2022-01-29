QPR host strugglers Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

The R’s will look to make it seven games unbeaten and further their chances of promotion this afternoon against 21st place Reading.

Mark Warbuton’s side currently sit in 4th place of the Championship table and could move up to 3rd depending on whether results go their way.

QPR team news

As per the club’s website:

QPR will be without Osman Kakay, Ilias Chair and Seny Dieng who are still away competing at the African Cup Of Nations.

Sam McCallum remains unavailable for a long period with a hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer will miss out for Rangers with a leg injury whilst defender Jordy De Wijs (who has been linked with a move away from the club) could make a return from his calf injury.

Predicted XI

Marshall (GK)

Dickie

Dunne

Barbet

Odubajo

Field

Johansen

Wallace

Adomah

Willock

Dykes

After Tuesday evening’s 0-0 draw against Russel Martin’s Swansea City, Warburton may look to change the dynamic of the attack bringing in the physicality of Lyndon Dykes and pace of Albert Adomah – both have been effective for the R’s this season and have played a great part in getting them to 4th position.

Warburton hasn’t been shy of switching up his starting XI on a game-to-game basis so R’s fans may expect some changes. Reading are winless in eight matches so QPR will have to try and use this to their advantage.

The game is at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.