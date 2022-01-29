Blackburn Rovers travel to Luton Town in the Championship this afternoon.

The Rovers go into this game with a mixed run of form winning just two of their last five – a record that isn’t good enough for a team that wants to stay in the automatic promotion places.

Last time out, Tony Mowbray’s side managed a 1-0 victory against an in-form Middlesbrough side. Sam Gallagher impressed filling the boots of Rovers hotshot Ben Brereton Diaz who’s away on international duty with Chile.

Blackburn Rovers team news

As Per Lancashire Live:

Brereton Diaz is unavailable after being called up for international duty.

Joe Rothwell is expected to be back in contention for a starting place after missing the win over Middlesbrough with a back issue.

Dilan Markanday will be on the sideline for the remainder of the season after undergoing a successful surgery on the hamstring injury he picked up in Rovers’ 2-0 loss to Hull City earlier in the month.

Bradley Dack is again unavailable with his ACL injury but is having success in his road to recovery after having played 45 minutes in an U23s match earlier this week.

Harry Pickering remains out with his hamstring injury, and Tyrhys Dolan will also miss out for Blackburn with another hamstring issue.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

Van Hecke

Wharton

Edun

Rothwell

Travis

Nyambe

Buckley

Khadra

Gallagher

Blackburn fans will expect minimal changes from their victory last time out. Rothwell will be expected to return in place of veteran Bradley Johnson in midfielder though, given his form this season.

Mowbray’s side will be in for an extremely tough test against Luton with the Hatters in fine form of late, and either side will have to be in fine form to get the three points.

The game is at Kenilworth Road and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.