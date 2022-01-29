Sunderland travel to face Bolton Wanderers in League One action this afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to capitalise on a chance to go top of the League One table if results go their way.

The Black Cats have made many additions to their squad in the past week or so, some of which may be looking to make their Sunderland debut at the University Of Bolton Stadium today.

Sunderland go up against Ian Evatt’s Bolton who have regained their form after having a busy January transfer window so far.

The Whites have picked up two important wins against Ipswich Town and Shrewsbury Town in their last two matches.

Sunderland team news

January recruit Patrick Roberts could feature this afternoon with the Sunderland boss saying:

“There’s a good chance Patrick could feature from the bench at the weekend.”

Johnson also stated that there’s a ‘good chance’ that Alex Pritchard could return from injury after being involved in training this week.

Bailey Wright has also been back in training but Johnson added that the Bolton clash could come ‘too soon’ for the Australian.

Lee Burge is also absent and will be for roughly a month or so with an inflamed heart.

Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien are both doubts for this afternoon, however both have recently resumed light training.

Nathan Broadhead is out with a hamstring injury but is expected to return before the end of the season, whilst full-back Niall Huggins is sidelined until March with a back injury.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Cirkin

Doyle

Batth

Flanagan

Clarke

Evans

Neil

Pritchard

Dajaku

Stewart

Jack Clarke may come into the side to make his Sunderland debut if Johnson trusts his defensive abilities to play the wing-back role.

January recruit Danny Batth is expected to keep his place in the back three after an impressive debut which was rounded off with a clean sheet.

Sunderland face a tough test against a Bolton team who are in great spirits after their late winner last time out – the game is at The University of Bolton Stadium and kicks off at 3pm on this afternoon.