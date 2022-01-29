Barnsley face a trip to the south coast to play Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.

The Tykes will be hoping to move from the foot of the table but face a tough test against a promotion-challenging Bournemouth side.

Poya Asbaghi’s side have failed to win a single one of their last ten Championship matches. As for Bournemouth, they’re going through a bit of a sticky patch themselves – Scott Parker’s side have won only two of their last ten Championship games.

Barnsley were without their manager Asbaghi on Tuesday with the Swede testing positive for Covid-19, and it is as yet unknown if he’ll be able to attend Saturday’s fixture.

Barnsley team news

As per the Barnsley Chronicle:

Carlton Morris appears to be in the same situation as his manager, the results of Covid-19 tests will determine whether he will feature.

Josh Benson has missed the last two matches due to injury but is now back in training and is available for selection.

Callum Brittain remains out with a leg injury he sustained just before the new year and Clarke Oduor is also unavailable with a leg injury.

Liam Kitching will miss the match due to the concussion he sustained last weekend.

Cauley Woodrow is out until March after having knee surgery, and Aapo Halme also faces a lengthy period on the side line with a leg injury.

Predicted XI

Collins (GK)

Moon

Helik

Andersen

Styles

Williams

Palmer

Benson

Iseka

Adeboyejo

Cole

With a combination of injuries and a lack of quality in the squad, Barnsley fans won’t expect many changes to the side despite their shambolic 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out. Benson could return to the side in place of Gomes to offer something different in the middle of the park. Barnsley are in desperate need of three points and many will find it hard to see this coming against promotion challengers Bournemouth.

The match is on Saturday and kicks off at 3pm.