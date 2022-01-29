Cardiff City are closing in on loan the signing of Norwich City’s Jordan Hugill, reports John Percy.

Cardiff City sit just three points above the drop zone after what’s been a dire season so far.

But Telegraph journalist Percy has tweeted (see below) that the Welsh side look set to bring in Hugill, in what could be a keen addition to bolster their survival chances:

#cardiffcityfc are signing Norwich striker Jordan Hugill on loan. Hugill's loan at #wba to be cut short so he can join Cardiff for the rest of the season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 28, 2022

Bluebird move for Canaries striker Hugill…

Hugill is best known for his time with Preston North End after signing for the Lilywhites from Port Vale in 2014.

His time at Deepdale saw him go on to make 114 appearances where he scored 30 goals and provided six assists.

That brought about a big-money move from Premier League West Ham who reportedly paid around £10million for the Middlesbrough-born forward.

He moved to Norwich City in August 2020 and has lately been on loan at Championship side West Brom since late August last year.

His time with the Baggies has seen him make 20 appearances for Valerian Ismael’s side this season, mainly from the bench. He has scored just the one league goal back in October in a 3-0 victory over Bristol City.

Thoughts?

It’s not looking good for Cardiff City as they look to pull free from the clutches of a relegation battle in the Sky Bet Championship.

Steve Morison’s side really are in the thick of it this season. It was a season where many might be excused for thinking the Welsh side would have performed better.

However, surrounded by the wealth of talent that the Baggies can muster, Hugill has hardly been prolific what with his one goal this season. But Hugill remains a proven Championship striker, and Cardiff could yet get the best out of him.