Sunderland and Barnsley have had ‘approaches’ for AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni rejected, claims Pete O’Rourke.

Sunderland sit 2nd in the table in League One and Barnsley are anchored to the bottom of the Championship. However, according to O’Rourke on Twitter, the pair share one common goal:

Sunderland and Barnsley have had approaches for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni rejected. #SAFC #BarnsleyFC #afcw — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 28, 2022

O’Rourke’s tweet indicates that the Black Cats and the Tykes are both interested in 20-year-old Rudoni, a goal-scoring midfielder with Wimbledon.

Interest knocked back by AFC Wimbledon…

Rudoni has come up through the youth system at Wimbledon, moving from their Under-18s into first-team reckoning in July 2019.

He’s had experience away from Plough Lane since making his breakthrough with The Dons. He spent a month on loan in 2019 at Tonbridge Angels who play in the National League South.

However, what is likely to have seen Sunderland and Barnsley make moves for him will have been his form in League One this season.

Rudoni has 23 League One appearances to his name from which he has scored seven goals and provided two assists. He has further assists in both the FA and Carabao Cups.

Thoughts?

There are only a couple of days left in the current transfer window and this is the time when there is a lot of movement. There will be many players making moves in that time,

In one way, it is understandable that AFC Wimbledon have rejected moves from Sunderland and Barnsley for Rudoni. They are only one point above the League One drop zone and will need all hands on deck as they look to pull away from the bottom.

Yet, it will be interesting to see whether either the Black Cats or Tykes redouble their efforts and come back in for another bite of the cherry.