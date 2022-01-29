Wigan Athletic travel to face out of form Cheltenham Town in League One this afternoon.

Leam Richardson’s side will look to remain top of the League and continue their 18 game unbeaten run in all competitions with a win at the Jonny-Rocks stadium.

As for Cheltenham, they sit in 18th-place of the League One table and are winless in their last ten matches in all competitions.

Wigan Athletic team news

Academy product Scott Smith remains unavailable after fracturing his leg in a Papa John’s Trophy match back in November.

Jordan Cousins remains out on the side line until the last month of the season due to an issue with a tendon on his thigh.

Charlie Wyke meanwhile is continuing his road to recovery.

Joe Bennett returned to the side on Tuesday night in the Latics Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final win against Arsenal’s U21s.

Max Power and Tom Pearce both started the game against Arsenal’s U21s but came off early for precautionary measures as both felt niggles – there’s been no further reports on Power, but Pearce has hinted that they’re assessing the extent of his injury.

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)

Amos (GK)

Power

Whatmough

Watts

Darikwa

Naylor

Shinnie

Lang

Keane

McClean

Humphrys

Stephen Humphrys is expected to keep his place up-front to try and continue his fine goal scoring form at the moment.

Lang missed out against Gillingham last weekend, nothing has been said implying he’ll miss out again so fans may expect to see him in the line-up.

Graeme Shinnie is also expected to remain in the side after an impressive debut, meaning that Power will shift to right-back with Darikwa moving across to left-back due to Pearce’s injury.

The game is at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium and kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.