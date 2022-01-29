MK Dons head coach Liam Manning issued an update on his side’s transfer progress in an interview ahead of today’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Toby Lock, the voice of The MK Citizen’s relations with MK Dons, stated yesterday that the Dons will not have any new faces in the building ahead of today’s clash with their Buckinghamshire rivals, or that the club had received bids for any of their players.

No-one in ahead of the Wycombe game, but Liam Manning says there has been a lot of progress on deals in the last couple of days and expects a busy weekend.#MKDons have also not had any more bids for their players. — Toby Lock (@Citizen_Toby) January 28, 2022

The Dons have made four decent signings so far this window, however they have also seen a number of important players recalled from loans and sold which has seen their squad numbers and quality deplete.

Squad numbers currently sit at just 15 senior outfield players, one of which is out with a long-term injury. Manning assured the Dons faithful earlier in the month that the transfer dealings “won’t go down right to the end” though.

Defensively it is clear that the Dons need numbers with just two senior full-backs and four centre-backs in their ranks.

The Dons currently have just two fit out-and-out central midfielders, with David Kasumu currently sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Some good news…

It’s good news for Dons fans that Harry Darling and Scott Twine appear to be staying past the deadline, both having been previously linked with moves away. Supporters seem to be set for no more heart-break before the window is out.

It will be an interesting last few days of the January window for Manning’s side.

MK Dons currently sit in 5th place of the League One table and so a top-six finish is very much on the cards for them, with today’s game v 4th place Wycombe kicking off at 3pm.