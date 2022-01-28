Crewe Alexandra have terminated Terell Thomas’ contract by mutual consent, a source has revealed to The72.

Thomas, 26, joined Crewe Alexandra last summer. The Englishman signed a one-year contract after spending the previous three seasons at AFC Wimbledon.

But Thomas has managed just five League One outings for strugglers Crewe this season.

His last outing for the club came in an EFL Trophy clash v Rotherham United earlier this month, with his last league appearance coming against his former club when the Dons beat Crewe 3-2 in November.

Now though, The72 has learned that Thomas has today left the club.

It’s no doubt been a tough spell at Crewe for Thomas. But he proved himself to be a solid League One player with AFC Wimbledon in the past, and was looked at by the likes of Barnsley, Hull City and Sunderland before he joined Crewe last summer.

Up next for The Alex is a home game v Rotherham United in League One this weekend.