Cardiff had previously been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu, but the Bluebirds have pulled out of the running, manager Steve Morison told Wales Online.

Cardiff are looking at a variety of players to bring in this transfer window and had identified Ikpeazu as a potential target.

The Ugandan is seen as surplus to requirements at the Riverside and is on the transfer list ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Since signing for Middlesbrough in the summer from Wycombe Wanderers, Ikpeazu has played 20 of Boro’s 28 games so far this season. However, he has only made eight starts during that time, scoring twice and assisting another.

Albeit, all three of those goal involvements came in the first three games of the campaign and he has failed to have an impact since.

He had fell down the pecking order behind the likes of Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore, but with the recent arrivals of Premier League loanees Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun in the mix, he has found his playing time reduced even further.

He has been told he can leave Boro by manager Chris Wilder, and both Cardiff and West Brom were reportedly keen.

However, Bluebirds manager Steve Morison has said that his side are not going to be able to meet Middlesbrough’s demands. They are looking to offload the striker on a permanent deal, but this is not something Cardiff are looking to accommodate as things stand.

“Yeah he is a player who did well against us previously,” Morison said.

“We have looked at loads of options, we need help in the group.

“It’s not something we are going to be able to do, because they want a permanent deal and we are not in that market.”

It was reported that Middlesbrough have set an asking price £750,000 for the forward.