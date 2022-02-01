Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Jose Semedo became a firm fan favourite in his six-year spell at Hillsborough, but what is he up to these days?

After over 100 games for Charlton, Semedo, who is close friends with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, made the move up North to the blue side of Sheffield. He joined a Sheffield Wednesday side that was aiming for promotion back to the Championship and would go on to become a crucial member of that team.

Semedo enjoyed immediate success with the Owls. After securing promotion, he was named Player of the Year and League One PFA Fans’ Player of the Year. More importantly, Semedo became a Wednesday hero. Fans loved his hard work and dedication each time he stepped onto the field.

As the Wednesday team developed in the Championship, Semedo continued to shine and would eventually become club captain. After the takeover by Dejphon Chansiri, a large investment would follow, and Semedo’s game time declined. This didn’t stop his hard work in the training ground, and Semedo played his part in the run to the play-off final in 2016.

Semedo was released by the Owls in 2017 after making 167 appearances for the club. He made the decision to return to Portugal, signing for Vitoria Setubal his hometown club.

The defensive midfielder is approaching 100 games for Vitoria Setubal and will be hoping to reach this mark this season.

As his career comes to end, Semedo will look back on his career with fond memories, no more so than his time at Hillsborough.