Paul Warne has confirmed that Rotherham United are close to a loan signing and that he is ‘confident’ of wrapping up the deal.

High-flying Rotherham United are set to make a loan signing before the January transfer window draws shut.

The Millers have already signed former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly after some weeks of speculation, giving Warne a new and exciting option up front.

On Tuesday, the news broke out from Football Heaven journalist Adam Oxley that the club were targeting two signings ‘in the final third of the pitch’ – one loan, one permanent:

#rufc boss Paul Warne confirms that he is now seeking to add to his squad this month. After two players in the final 3rd of the pitch; looking at one permanent, one loan if gets who he wants. PW says club has received no bids at this stage for any of his players.@footballheaven — Adam Oxley (@adam3oxley) January 25, 2022

Now that we know the permanent signing is Kelly, the loan target seems to also be an attacking player, especially with the confirmation that winger Kieran Sadlier has completed a move to Bolton Wanderers on Friday afternoon.

In his latest press conference, via Paul Davis, Warne revealed that the Millers are close to a loan signing, and he is ‘confident of the move going ahead.

“The player wants to come, the club are happy for him to come,” he said.

“I am confident of getting that player in.”

Next up for Warne’s side…

Rotherham United make the trip to Crewe Alexandra this weekend as they look to close the gap on the top two.

Just the one point separates them from 2nd place Sunderland, with the Millers having the advantage of two games in hand on their promotion rivals, but there’s no doubt that Warne would rather the points on the board at this stage.