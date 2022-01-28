Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has spoken highly of midfielder Jeando Fuchs after his arrival was confirmed on Friday.

Fuchs, 24, has joined Peterborough United on a permanent basis.

The Championship club announced his arrival on their official club website on Friday, bringing him in for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at London Road, keeping him on the books until the summer of 2024.

Upon the confirmation of Fuchs’ arrival, Posh boss Ferguson moved to deliver his verdict on the Cameroonian midfielder.

Ferguson revealed that Peterborough United were interested in striking a deal for the combative midfielder in the summer transfer window but were unable to get the deal done, going on to give fans an insight into what he can bring to the side.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We enquired about him in the summer, but couldn’t get it over the line.

“He is an aggressive midfield player, plenty of energy, breaks things up and is good enough on the ball. We felt we needed another body in there and I am delighted to get him in the building. He gets up against people, he is tenacious, so good at intercepting things. There are areas we can improve him on and I have spoken to him this morning about that.

“His attitude was first class, it was never about money or anything like that, he drove down last night and I really liked how keen he was to come to us.”

Competition for a starting spot

The arrival of Fuchs adds some further cover and competition to Ferguson’s midfield ranks.

For the vast majority of the season, Oliver Norburn and Jack Taylor have partnered one another in midfield. Jorge Grant is also an option in the middle of the park, while left-sided talent Harrison Burrows can play in a central midfield role if needs be.

Fuchs’ tenacity and determination could be exactly what Posh need in their bid to fend off relegation to League One.

As it stands, Peterborough United sit in 22nd place, two points away from safety with a game in hand on 21st placed Reading.