Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed that key duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson are available for this weekend’s clash with Blackpool.

Both Mitrovic and Wilson were absent from Fulham’s 3-2 win over Stoke City last weekend.

The duo have been ever-present figures in Silva’s Fulham side this season. Mitrovic has missed only two Championship games thus far, while Wilson’s absence was his first since September.

Now, heading into this weekend’s clash with Blackpool, a positive update has emerged on the key duo. Speaking prior to tie with Neil Critchley’s side, Silva confirmed that both Mitrovic and Wilson will be available for selection once again.

Marco. 🗣 "Mitrović and Wilson are available tomorrow. We have Kenny Tete injured and others are on international duty."#FULBLK pic.twitter.com/KYFxctfDcC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) January 28, 2022

The news of the duo’s return will come as music to the ears of Fulham fans given just how influential Mitrovic and Wilson have been this season. They’ve been two of the Championship’s standout players so far, helping fire Fulham to the top of the table in their bid to return to the Premier League.

Outstanding contributions

Former Newcastle United man Mitrovic looks set to smash Ivan Toney’s Championship goalscoring record, and with plenty of time to spare. The Serbian has netted a stunning 27 goals in 25 Championship games this season, taking him to 80 in 157 for the Cottagers.

As for Wilson, he has proven to be worth the money paid to bring him to Craven Cottage in the summer transfer window.

Operating on the right-wing and as an attacking midfielder, the former Liverpool ace has managed eight goals and 11 assists – a goal contribution total many players would be happy with after 46 games, let alone 23,