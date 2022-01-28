Jordy De Wijs could make an unexpected loan move away from QPR this month, according to West London Sport.

Promotion-chasing QPR are looking to offload some of their squad players before the end of the January transfer window, centre-half De Wijs being one of the potential departees.

The R’s sit in 4th place of the Championship table and are in impressive form with them being six games unbeaten, including five wins.

De Wijs has made just 12 league appearances this season from a possible 27, as Mark Warburton has opted with a favoured back-three of Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet for the majority of the season.

The 27-year-old has been hit with a flurry of injuries after signing on loan from Hull City a year ago, but was picked up on a permanent basis in the summer, and has struggled to be an ever present figure in the QPR starting XI since.

De Wijs has been out for three months with a calf problem and is only just getting back to match fitness – and now he’s subject to interest from a number of clubs this month.

Thoughts?

A loan move away from the West London side to a lower end Championship club or League One club could be ideal for the injury-struck man.

Game time will be his and QPR’s top priority, as playing week in, week out will be crucial for him to get back up to match speed in order to return to the R’s at the end of the season ready to fight for a place.

Up next for QPR is a home game v Reading this weekend.