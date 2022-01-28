Stoke City are said to be alongside Celtic in watching over Derry City’s 19-year-old striker Michael Harris.

Harris, 19, has been watched over by potential suitors after impressing for Derry City’s youth sides and the Irish Examiner’s report adds that the young striker has turned down a contract extension amid interest from elsewhere.

Now, it is said that Championship outfit Stoke City are keeping a keen eye on the young striker.

The report states that Scottish giants Celtic are also keen, with Harris available for nothing. Any buying club will have to pay a compensation fee given that the striker is under 23, but Derry would not receive a transfer fee for any move.

Senior experience

Harris’ performances at youth level have caught the eye, but he also has a couple of senior appearances under his belt too.

The Letterkenny-born talent has played twice for Derry City’s senior side so far. He made his debut in a 3-0 league win over Drogheda United back in August, coming on to make an eight-minute appearance off the bench. His second appearance came against the same side, playing 49 minutes as Derry defeated Drogheda on penalties in the Extra.IE FAI Cup.

Stoke’s January window so far

It’s been a strong month for Michael O’Neill’s side, bringing in five new players so far.

Frank Fielding has come in to bolster the Potters’ options in between the sticks, while centre-backs Phil Jagielka and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) have added further depth to O’Neill’s defensive ranks. Lewis Baker has signed on a permanent basis from Chelsea too, while young Aston Villa attacker Jaden Philogence-Bidace has also arrived on loan.