Ipswich Town have rejected Charlton Athletic’s bid for midfielder Scott Fraser, it has been reported.

Reports emerged this morning (Friday) claiming that the Addicks launched a bid for the Ipswich Town man, stating a fee of £400,000 has been offered.

Now, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, the Tractor Boys have rejected Charlton Athletic’s bid for Fraser.

The report adds that the offer is lower than the £400,000 fee being reported.

It remains to be seen if Charlton look to come back with another offer for the midfielder, who has struggled to make an impact since his arrival from MK Dons in the summer. Fraser is yet to make an appearance under Kieran McKenna’s management and hasn’t featured in the last four League One matchday squads.

A proven League One star

Despite his lack of action at Portman Road, the midfielder has already shown he can star in the third-tier.

Fraser, 26, has scored once and laid on three assists in 15 league appearances for Ipswich Town this season.

While on the books with MK Dons, the former Dundee United man managed an impressive 14 goals and eight assists in 50 games. His form was arguably deserving of a jump up to the Championship, but it was Ipswich who he ended up joining in the summer.

Charlton’s midfield options

With the loan signing of Spurs talent Nile John, the Addicks have some decent midfield options available to them.

Ben Watson, Alex Gilbey, Sean Clare, Albie Morgan, George Dobson, Elliot Lee and Jake Forster-Caskey are all on the books at The Valley. The latter mentioned Forster-Caskey is currently sidelined with a knee injury.