Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has provided an update on his side’s transfer aspirations for the remainder of the window, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have already brought in four players so far this transfer window. Riley McGree and Caolan Boyd-Munce have arrived on permanent deals from Charlotte FC and Birmingham City, whilst Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun have signed on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal respectively.

But Wilder is not done there, as he targets ‘one or two more’ new additions between now and Monday’s deadline.

“There’s a couple of positions I think we’re really light on, that if we do manage to do some business, it will make us better in the second part of the season,”

“Kieran [Scott, Head of Recruitment] and Neil [Bausor, Chief Executive] know that, and are supporting it.”

Middlesbrough do have options in all positions across the pitch, but those playing back-up as things stand may not be up to scratch in the Boro boss’ eyes.

His teams have a particularly intensity, they pass the ball and press the opposition. The demanding nature of the way Wilder’s teams play means that not everyone at his disposal will likely be up to the task.

He could also be referring to the fact that Onel Hernandez and Dejan Stojanovic have departed this month. The former changed loan clubs, switching allegiances from Middlesbrough to Birmingham, whilst the latter joined Ingolstadt for the remainder of the season.

James Lea Siliki, Uche Ikpeazu and Marcus Browne have also been told they can leave before Monday and so Wilder could be looking to replace them.