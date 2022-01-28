Peterborough United host Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend, with both sides desperate for all three points for different reasons.

Peterborough United are well in a relegation battle, sitting in 22nd and three points off safety.

They welcome a Sheffield United side who have failed to live up to their expectations, as they sit bang in the middle of the Championship table and eight points off the play-offs.

The Posh have won just one of their last 12 league outings, explaining their current league position.

The Blades have won four of the six games that Paul Heckingbottom has managed since being appointed boss on a permanent basis, and got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at home to Luton Town last weekend.

Both teams will be eager for all three points as they chase their separate goals for the season.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton issued his prediction in his weekly column:

“Peterborough ended their losing run in midweek, but the way they threw away that lead at Birmingham will have made it feel like a defeat.

“Sheffield United got back to winning ways on the same night. They are eight points off the play-offs heading into the weekend, but are still in decent shape with games in hand on all the sides around them. These types of games are must-wins, and I think they’ll claim all three points.”

Prutton predicted a 2-1 win to Sheffield United.

Many Peterborough United fans are turning on manager Darren Ferguson after a number of underwhelming performances this season that sees them just two places above the bottom, on 20 points from the first 26 games.

Heckingbottom was appointed Sheffield United manager following the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic towards the end of November as the Blades were slumped in 16th after the first 22 games.

Both sides will go for it, but you just can’t help but think Peterborough United will just fall short and Sheffield United take all three points back to South Yorkshire.