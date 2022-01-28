Huddersfield Town have opted to recall striker Kieran Phillips from his loan spell with League Two side Walsall.

Phillips, 21, linked up with Walsall at the start of the season in a bid to pick up game time away from parent club Huddersfield Town.

Now, after 31 games for the Saddlers, it has been confirmed that the young forward has returned to the John Smith’s Stadium.

As confirmed on Walsall’s official club website, Phillips has been recalled by Huddersfield.

The striker was a regular starter in the early stages of the season but in recent months, he has found most of his action as a substitute. Of his 25 League Two appearances, 15 have come from the starts and 10 off the bench.

Operating on either the left and right-wing as well as upfront. Phillips has managed five goals and one assist for the Saddlers this season.

Phillips’ situation at Huddersfield

Phillips’ current contract with Huddersfield runs out at the end of this season.

The former Everton striker has played 11 times for the Terriers’ senior side after impressing in their youth ranks. Carlos Corberan has the likes of Danny Ward, Jordan Rhodes, Fraizer Campbell and Josh Koromo on the books as options at the top of the pitch, so competition is rife for a starting spot if Phillips ends up staying with the club.

A fresh loan move away to a different club could see Phillips get more first-team action. Given his limited amount of starts in recent weeks, the club may be keen to send him somewhere that he’ll be started more regularly in a bid to continue his development.