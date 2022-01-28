Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed he has turned down the chance to have an interview with Everton, pledging his commitment to the Rams.

Rooney, who played over 100 games for Everton during his playing career, has confirmed that he has turned down an approach from the Toffees regarding an interview over their vacant managerial post.

However, the Derby County boss has now pledged his commitment to the cause at Pride Park.

As quoted by reporter Simon Stone, Rooney stated that while he believes he is ready to be a Premier League manager and that he will manage at the level in the future, he is focused on the “important” task at hand with Derby County.

Wayne Rooney says he turned down chance to speak to @Everton re manager's job. "Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job. Turned down. I believe I will be a PL manager and am ready for that 100%. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 28, 2022

The news will come as music to the ears of Derby County supporters, with Rooney proving to be an inspirational figure in the dugout as they continue to battle administration off the pitch.

Rooney’s battlers

Despite the ongoing struggles off the pitch, the Manchester United and England legend has given Derby County fans a team they can be proud of on the pitch.

The Rams have been deducted 21 points this season and they recently climbed off the foot of the Championship table, overtaking Barnsley on goal difference. With eight wins, 11 draws and eight losses in 27 games, Derby are now eight points away from safety with 19 games remaining, with a remarkable escape looking possible – something very few could have predicted.

With Rooney committed to the task at hand, the on-pitch focus will now be on this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City.