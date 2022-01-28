Hartlepool United are interested in signing Newcastle United youngster Joe White on loan, it has been claimed.

White, 19, is said to have agreed terms over a new long-term deal with Newcastle United, securing his long-term future at St James’ Park.

Now, with a contract agreement in place, the Premier League side are looking to send him out on loan, with League Two outfit Hartlepool United keen.

According to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, who reported the initial story regarding White’s new deal, the Pools want to bring the promising midfielder in on a temporary basis.

Hearing Hartlepool want to take Joe White on loan & NUFC keen for him to get senior experience. https://t.co/9KAf9YsJHR — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 28, 2022

A worthwhile addition for Hartlepool

Graeme Lee has already bolstered his midfield ranks with the signing of Middlesbrough youngster Isaac Fletcher this month, but another addition wouldn’t go amiss.

White, able to play as a central midfielder or slightly further forward as an attacking midfielder, would add further depth and competition to Hartlepool’s central midfield options.

Nicky Featherstone, Mark Shelton, Tom Crawford, Martin Smith and the aforementioned Fletcher are all options in the middle of the park available to Lee as it stands.

More on White…

White is a highly talented young midfielder but he is yet to taste senior football, but he has been in and around Eddie Howe’s first-team, making the bench three times in the Premier League this season.

He has been a regular for Newcastle’s U18s and U23s, playing 33 and 30 times for the age groups respectively.

Bringing White in could add a fresh spark to Hartlepool’s midfield options, with the highly talented player certainly one to look out for in the future. Developing and nurturing a prodigy like White could be good for the Pools in the long run too, showing top clubs that they can be trusted with their highly-rated youngsters.