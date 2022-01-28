Bournemouth make the long journey to Barnsley tomorrow afternoon, with both sides needing all three points at different ends of the table.

A staggering 21 league positions separate bottom club Barnsley and 3rd place Bournemouth in the Championship table.

The Tykes are without a win in their previous 10 league outings, their last game ending in a 3-0 loss away at Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries aren’t in the best of form, with only one win in their last 10 league games, and are coming into this tie with back-to-back defeats to Luton Town and Hull City.

There’s no doubt this is a huge tie for both sides as Barnsley look to fight bravely against relegation, whereas Bournemouth are eyeing a Premier League return.

In his weekly column, Sky Sports presenter David Prutton had his say on the clash, making this prediction:

“Barnsley have just not been good enough this season. They are also too often responsible for their own downfall in games, making so many mistakes.

“This is a big chance for Bournemouth to get back on the horse and try and retake their spot in the top two after back-to-back defeats. They should get back to winning ways here.”



Prutton predicted a 2-0 win to Bournemouth.

Since the departure of Valerien Ismael in the summer to West Brom, Barnsley just haven’t looked anywhere near the same side that clinched a play-off place last season.

The Tykes are on their second manager of the season, as Markus Schopp as sacked towards the end of 2021, then they appointed former Sweden U21 coach Poya Asbaghi, who hasn’t been able to reignite Barnsley’s season.

Bournemouth appointed Scott Parker in the summer following his departure from relegated Fulham, and has all round had a great campaign so far this season.

The Cherries went on a 15 game unbeaten run at the start of the season, which ended with a 2-1 loss at home to Preston North End on 3rd November.

Although both sides are on poor form, it is easy to predict a Bournemouth win this weekend like Prutton has, but the Championship is full of surprises so an upset could be on the cards.