Blackpool are keen on Peterborough United’s Ollie Norburn, reports Alan Nixon.

Blackpool are showing some late interest in their fellow Championship midfielder.

Norburn, 29, only made the move to London Road last summer on a three-year contract.

However, the Tangerines could try and lure him to Bloomfield Road before the transfer window slams shut on Monday with journalist Nixon tweeting:

Blackpool. Surprise late and strong interest in Ollie Norburn at Peterborough. Want more in midfield. Would cost a few bob … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2022

Peterborough spell so far

Norburn signed for Peterborough from Shrewsbury Town following the Posh’s promotion from League One last season.

He has since been a key player for Darren Ferguson’s men in the centre of midfield this term and has made 23 appearances in all competitions.

They are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table and have a big decision to make on his future if Blackpool come in with a bid.

Other stints

Norburn started his career on the books as a youngster at Chelsea and Leicester City before embarking on spells in the Football League at Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle.

He then dropped into non-league in 2015 for stints at Guiseley, Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers before Shrewsbury threw him a Football League lifeline.

The midfielder spent three years on the books of the Shrews and scored 18 goals in 111 games in all competitions.

Blackpool keen?

Blackpool were promoted alongside Peterborough last term and are now being linked with a move for one of their key players.

The Tangerines are 16 points better off than the Posh and have adapted to the step up a division with relative ease so far under Neil Critchley.