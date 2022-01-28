Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has revealed striker Tyreece Simpson must sign a new deal with Ipswich Town before he can head out on loan again.

Simpson was recalled by the Tractor Boys after a thoroughly impressive spell on loan with Garner’s Swindon Town, leaving the Robins without one of this season’s star players.

The recall comes as a blow to Swindon, with Simpson netting 11 goals and laying on three assists in his time at the County Ground.

Now, an update has emerged on the reasons behind Simpson’s early return to Ipswich Town and what needs to happen now before Swindon can make a move to bring him back.

As quoted by the Swindon Advertiser, Robins boss Garner stated that the 19-year-old striker needs to sign a new deal before he can go out on loan again. He said:

“Tyreece was called back by Ipswich for contractual reasons on their part – they want him to agree a new deal there, and if he does that he will be allowed back out on loan.

“We haven’t heard anything this week in terms of progress on that – that’s as much as I know.”

Garner went on to add that there has been little contact between Swindon and Ipswich regarding a potential return. When asked if a return to the County Ground would be his first-choice, Garner added:

“That’s the initial conversation, but we’ve had no further contact since.

“Unless a new deal can be agreed between Tyreece and Ipswich pretty soon, then he’ll be staying there for the remainder of the season.”

Looking forward…

With a potential reunion riding on whether or not Simpson can agree a new deal, it will be hoped that a resolution can be found soon.

A fresh loan deal would be a huge boost for Swindon given their pretty limited attacking options. Josh Davison has joined on loan from Charlton to bolster their ranks, but top scorer Harry McKirdy and promising youngster Harry Parsons are the only other natural strikers on the books.

If a loan return can’t be agreed sooner rather than later, Swindon Town will need to look elsewhere for attacking options.