Rotherham United look set to sign Irish striker Georgie Kelly in a matter of time.

Kelly is currently a free agent following the expiry of his Bohemians contract earlier this month.

The hitman finished as the League of Ireland top scorer and Player of the Year, after he netted 21 goals in 31 appearances in the 2021 season.

Kelly has also shown his goal scoring quality in Europe, netting four goals in the UEFA Conference League Qualifying stages.

But now, it seems as though the striker is all but a Rotherham United player, with reports coming out on Thursday evening that he had agreed a deal at the New York Stadium.

Kelly was a man wanted by many other League One clubs, understandably, but the Millers are said to have fought off their competition to capture the goal machine, and they are set to make their first January signing.

So what would Rotherham United’s starting XI look like with Georgie Kelly?

Manager Paul Warne has stuck with the same formation that relegated his side from the Championship last season, but has implemented a more attacking style, deploying out-and-out wingers Chiedozie Ogbene and Mickel Miller at wing-back and playing more fluidly when in the final third.

Millers star man Michael Smith has the most goal contributions in the whole of League One with 21, including 15 goals and six assists.

Smith has been ever present in the two striker set up, but his partner has always varied between Freddie Ladapo, Will Grigg and Joshua Kayode.

With Ladapo requesting a move away from the club earlier this window, this leaves the door open for imminent signing Kelly to make an instant impact.

The 25-year-old was a menace up top last season for Bohemians, and he could line-up next to Smith in the favoured 3-5-2 formation, with Ollie Rathbone, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser being the central three behind them.

The back-three is also another position on the pitch that has various options available to Warne, with Michael Ihiekwe, Richard Wood, Wes Harding and Rarmani Edmonds-Green being the usual features this season.

Due to Rotherham United using the same formation all season, Warne doesn’t need a shape shift in order to fit Kelly into his side.

There’s no doubt Kelly knows where the net is, but can he cut it in the third tier of English football?