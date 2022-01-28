Gillingham are poised to win the race to sign QPR defender Conor Masterson, according to a report by Football Insider.

Gillingham have agreed a deal to lure the centre-back to Priestfield on loan.

Masterson, 23, spent the first-half of this season on loan at fellow League One side Cambridge United.

He has been linked with Crewe Alexandra, Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday over recent days, as per West London Sport, but is now poised to make the switch to Kent.

What will he offer to Gillingham?

Masterson will strengthen a very leaky Gillingham backline. They are currently joint-bottom of the league alongside Doncaster Rovers and are at serious risk of dropping into League Two this term unless they can turn their fortunes around.

The Gills are also without a manager following their decision to part company with Steve Evans earlier this month.

They have won just three games in this campaign and are nine points from safety.

Current situation at QPR

Masterson has a year left on his contract at QPR and could still have a big future ahead of him with the London club.

They swooped to sign him from Liverpool in 2019 and he has since made 20 appearances in all competitions for them.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was loaned out to Swindon Town last term to get some game time under his belt before moving to Cambridge last summer.

He played 21 times for the U’s under Mark Bonner to help them after their promotion to League One before returning to the R’s this winter.