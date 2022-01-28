Walsall have completed the signing of Manchester United youngster Reece Devine, who joins the club on loan.

Devine, 20, links up with Walsall in a loan deal that will run until the end of the season.

The Saddlers confirmed the arrival of the Manchester United youngster on their official club website, bringing him in to bolster their options on the left-hand side of defence.

Able to feature at both left-back and left wing-back, Devine is an attacking full-back, providing nine assists across the Red Devils’ U18s and U23s sides. He isn’t afraid to get stuck in either, so it will be hoped that he can showcase his talents in League Two as he bids to pick up experience away from Old Trafford.

First-team experience to date

The vast majority of Devine’s career so far has been spent playing youth football, enduring spells in Wolves and Manchester City’s academies before joining Manchester United.

He is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League side but he has spent time on loan in Scotland with St. Johnstone this season, featuring 10 times across all competitions for the club.

Walsall’s left-back options

The arrival of Devine will come as a boost to Matt Taylor, who has had only one natural left-back all season.

The experienced Stephen Ward has been a mainstay on the left-hand side of defence but an injury he picked up at Exeter City left him sidelined for the loss to Bradford City, with Zak Mills filling in at left-back.

Now, with Devine on board, there is some concrete cover for Ward and some more competition for a starting spot.