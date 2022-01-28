Peterborough United have seen a bid accepted by Dundee United for midfielder Jeando Fuchs, it has emerged.

Fuchs, 24, has been a mainstay in Dundee United’s midfield this season, successfully nailing down a starting spot in the starting XI since his arrival from Spanish side Alaves back in October 2020.

Now, as per a report from The Courier, Fuchs could be on the move again, with Championship side Peterborough United seeing a bid accepted by the Terrors.

The report states that Posh have seen a six-figure bid for the Cameroonian midfielder accepted by Dundee United, with the Scottish Premiership outfit ready to cash in as he nears the end of his contract at the end of this season.

Fuchs is no stranger to links with a move to the EFL, with Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and German outfit Stuttgart all said to have shown interest alongside Peterborough United. However, it looks as though Posh are closing in on a deal after having a bid accepted.

Who is Fuchs?

The Dundee United man is a two-time Cameroon international who has played in a number of countries in his relatively short career to date. Still only 24, Fuchs has played for French side FC Sochaux, Spanish club Alaves, Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa (loan), and, of course, Dundee United.

Able to operate as both a defensive midfielder and central midfielder, Fuchs is a hard-working and energetic player. He retains the ball well and looks to cut out passes and dispossess opponents.

If Ferguson and co can get Fuchs performing at his best consistently, this could prove to be an important signing in Posh’s battle to stay in the Championship.