Charlton Athletic are interested in Ipswich Town’s Scott Fraser, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 28.01.21, 12.11).

Charlton are looking to lure the midfielder to The Valley before the end of the transfer window.

Fraser, 26, only joined the Tractor Boys in the summer but has struggled to make an impact since making the move to Portman Road.

The Daily Record say the Addicks are now eager to hand him an escape route this winter and have made a £400,000 offer.

Where would he fit in at Charlton?

Charlton have had a poor first-half of the season and have a vacancy to fill in the middle of the park following Harry Arter’s return to parent club Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Fraser would give them more creativity in midfield and would be a great addition to their ranks if he could recapture the form he had during his time at MK Dons.

The Scotsman’s move to Ipswich hasn’t gone to plan but a change of scene could do him good.

Story so far

Fraser started his career at Dundee United and broke into their first-team as a youngster before going on to play 106 times for their first-team.

He was then brought down to England by Burton Albion in 2018 and had two years with the Brewers before MK Dons came calling.

The left-footed midfielder fired 14 goals for the Dons last term under ex-boss Russell Martin to earn a move to Ipswich.

He has only been with the Tractor Boys for seven months but they have a decision to make on his future with Charlton launching a bid.