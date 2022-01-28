Barnsley are keen on Metz midfielder Amine Bassi, reports Leon Wobschall.

Barnsley are looking to lure the former Morocco youth international to England before the end of the transfer window.

Bassi, 24, has struggled for game time in Ligue 1 during the first-half of this season.

The Tykes are now interested in bringing him to Oakwell, with Yorkshire Port reporter Wobschall tweeting:

Re Barnsley. Interest in Metz midfielder Amine Bassi. Ex-Nancy, has represented Morocco at under-21 level.#barnsleyfc — Leon Wobschall (@LeonWobYP) January 28, 2022

More on Bassi

Bassi started his professional career at Nancy, who are a sister club to Barnsley these days.

The French-born man went on to become a regular for their B team before making the step up to their first-team back in 2017.

He played a total of 119 games for in all competitions and chipped in with an impressive 26 goals and 17 assists.

Metz snapped him up last summer to hand him a move to the French top flight and he penned a five-year contract. However, he has since struggled to break into their side and has only made eight appearances this term, five of which have come in the league.

Where will he fit in at Barnsley?

There is no doubt that Barnsley’s squad needs strengthening if they are to survive in the Championship this term.

They are yet to make an addition this month and remain bottom of the league. If they do seal a deal for Bassi, he will arrive in England as a bit of an unknown quantity.

However, he will give Asbaghi another option to choose from in midfield and would freshen things up in the middle of the park.