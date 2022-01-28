Crawley Town are set to sign Manchester United attacker D’Mani Mellor, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 28.01.21, 10.37).

Crawley Town have agreed a deal to lure the youngster to League Two until the end of the season.

Mellor, 21, is being given the green light to leave Old Trafford again this month after spending the first-half of the campaign on loan at Salford City.

Sky Sports claim the medical and final bits of the paperwork are due to be completed in the next 24 hours.

Story so far

Mellor has risen up through the academy at Manchester United and has been a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed his first and only senior appearance for the Red Devils to date back in November 2019 in a Europa League clash against Astana.

The youngster was loaned out to Salford last summer to get some experience under his belt but played only four times for the Ammies in all competitions before heading back to his parent club this winter.

What will he offer to Crawley?

Mellor will give Crawley another option in attack for the second-half of the season if they can get the deal over the line.

The forward may feel he has a point to prove after struggling to get into Salford’s side.

John Yems’ men are 15th in the league table and are nine points off the play-offs right now. They haven’t won in their last three matches and will hope Mellor can inspire them to hit some form again.