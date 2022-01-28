West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has confirmed that Andy Carroll has passed his medical ahead of a move to the club.

Carroll, 33, was a free agent following the expiry of his short-term contract at Reading.

The former Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham man joined the Royals on a short-term deal earlier in the campaign, playing for just £1,000-a-week in a bid to prove his fitness.

And he’d prove a hit with the Reading fans, scoring twice in his eight Championship outings for the club.

After his contract expired earlier this month he was training alone at the club.

The likes of Burnley and Bournemouth were being linked with the striker, before West Brom stormed into pole position to sign the striker following the injury to January signing Daryl Dike.

And now, Baggies boss Ismael confirmed in his pre-Millwall press conference this morning that Carroll has passed his medical:

Valerien Ismael holding his pre-Millwall presser. He's confirmed Andy Carroll has passed his medical. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) January 28, 2022

Dike is sidelined until March with a hamstring injury, and so Ismael really needed to find another striker before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Carroll may not everyone’s first choice however.

The striker is now 33 years old and hasn’t played a whole lot of football in previous seasons, with injuries having taken over large parts of his career.

But West Brom’s hands are somewhat tied. They likely blew their January budget on Dike and Carroll is therefore one of the most viable options for the Baggies.

Time to shine…

Carroll proved a hit among Reading fans. He rolled back the years with some good performances and goals, and he could yet become a Baggies cult hero if he can get their season back on track.

Ismael is coming under real scrutiny from fans after a midweek defeat at home to Preston North End, with a clash against Millwall coming up this weekend.

The Baggies sit in 5th place of the table as it stands.