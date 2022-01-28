Charlton Athletic will not be signing Middlesbrough attacker Marcus Browne this month, reports South London Press.

Browne, 24, had been closely linked with a move to League One side Charlton Athletic this month.

The former West Ham youngster picked up an ACL injury last year and is yet to make a compeitive appearance this time round.

He’d previously impressed on loan with Oxford United during the 2019/20 League One season, scoring five and assisting four in 14 league outings for the club before returning to Boro.

Upon his return to the Riverside, Browne would score twice in his opening five Championship fixtures last season before picking up an ACL injury.

It was a really tough blow for Browne who looked to be finding his footing in the Championship.

With Chris Wilder now at the helm, it seems like Browne might struggle to break back into the Boro first-team following his injury, and a move to Charlton Athletic was being tipped.

But South London Press has revealed that Charlton have ‘closely scrutinised’ a potential move for the Englishman, but have decided that the transfer is ‘not right for them at this point’.

What next for Browne?

This news comes just days after it was revealed that Browne was undergoing a medical with the Addicks.

With the club now pulling out of the move, it could suggest that they had concerns over his medical, and so Browne might not have fully recovered from his ACL injury.

It’s a horrific injury for a footballer to sustain. Browne remains a young player and so he has plenty of time to try and recover, but he needs to start playing football again.

What the remainder of the season at Boro could hold for him is anyone’s guess. He’s obviously player with ability but if Wilder isn’t selecting him, then it suggests that he’s either unfit or not up to the mark.

Up next for Boro is a home game v Coventry City this weekend.