Cardiff City have ‘held talks’ with Middlesbrough over a potential deal for striker Uche Ikpeazu, reports The Northern Echo.

Ikpeazu, 26, joined Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

He was signed by former Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock and would score a couple of Championship goals in his first few appearances.

But he quickly fell out of favour, and is yet to start a league game under new manager Chris Wilder who’s since made him available for transfer this month.

Cardiff City are one of the teams who’ve been linked and The Northern Echo claim that talks have been held between the two clubs.

But Boro boss Wilder has revealed that Cardiff aren’t the only Championship side showing an interest, saying:

“There’s been interest from Cardiff. In fact, there’s been interest from a few Championship clubs.

“It’s for the best for the boy to go and play football, 100 per cent. He’s not involved with us, I’ve made it perfectly clear, so that decision now rests with the boy and his agent.”

Moving in a different direction…

Warnock and Wilder, in terms of their footballing philosophies, are chalk and cheese.

Wilder is a much more dynamic and contemporary boss and he clearly has no need for a physical target man like Ikpeazu.

Warnock’s former club Cardiff meanwhile, they’ve seemingly kept that same mentality since the veteran gaffer left and so they could well use a target man like Ikpeazu – a typical Warnock-type player.

Ikpeazu proved himself to be a useful Championship player with Wycombe Wanderers last season. This season will obviously be frustrating for him after moving up north, and now looking likely to be on the move once again.

But a move to Cardiff could be exactly what he needs to settle down and start progressing his career, and it could be exactly what Cardiff need to start climbing up the Championship table.