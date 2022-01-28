Fenerbahce striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is edging closer to a move to Hull City, reports Gozmen Ozcan.

The youngster will apparently have a medical ahead of his move to the MKM Stadium.

Sayyadmanesh, 20, has recently returned to Fenerbahce following a loan spell at Zorya.

Journalist Ozcan suggests he is in England and could become one of Shota Arveladze’s first signings. He has tweeted:

Allahyar şuan İngiltere'de. Sağlık kontrolünden sonra açıklanır. — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) January 27, 2022

The tweet translates to “Allahyar is in England now. It is announced after the health check.”

Hull’s business so far

Hull have so far brought in one signing in this transfer window in the form of Regan Slater from Sheffield United.

They have a vacancy to fill up front following Josh Magennis’ departure to Wigan Athletic earlier this month which looks like it will be filled with Sayyadmanesh.

Who is Sayyadmanesh?

The young attacker is an Iran international who has been on the books at Fenerbahce since 2019.

He joined the Turkish Super Lig giants after from Esteghal and has since played three times for their first-team.

Sayyadmanesh has spent the past 12 months out on loan in Ukraine at Zorya and scored 15 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

New era at Hull

Hull have announced the appointment of former Ajax and Rangers striker Arveladze as their new manager to replace Grant McCann.

Their new boss takes charge of his first game at home to Swansea City tomorrow and will be looking to carry on the club’s impressive run of form.

The Tigers have won their last two games against promotion chasing duo Blackburn Rovers and AFC Bournemouth. They are nine points above the relegation zone.